Sack Katti from Cabinet: Shivakumar

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti from the State Cabinet for stoking controversy on Thursday by saying that once the BJP returned to power after the 2024 elections, the State would be divided into two, with North Karnataka being a separate State.

Mr. Katti had said that once Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power after winning the 2024 polls, Karnataka and Maharashtra would be split into two each, while Uttar Pradesh would be divided into four.

Earlier, at a function, Mr. Shivakumar, who would be appearing before a Delhi court next month in a money-laundering case, claimed that he had no hawala money, and the courts would decide on the case. A Delhi court last month summoned him and others in a money-laundering case lodged against him in 2018.