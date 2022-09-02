Sack Anand Singh from Cabinet: Congress

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 02, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders V.S. Ugrappa and V.Y. Ghorpade on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology B.S. Anand Singh from the State Cabinet, following a first information report (FIR) being filed against the Minister.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leaders alleged that the “double engine” government had not been working for the welfare of the SCs and STs in the State. In a complaint, D. Polappa, a Dalit farmer, has alleged that he was threatened with murder as he had exposed Mr. Singh’s encroachment of government land for his new bungalow in Hosapete.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Congress leaders demanded a High Court-monitored probe against Mr. Singh to ensure justice for the Dalit family. If Mr. Bommai did not take action to sack Mr. Singh, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot should instruct the Chief Minister to drop Mr. Singh from the Ministry, Mr. Ugrappa said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app