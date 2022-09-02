Sack Anand Singh from Cabinet: Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders V.S. Ugrappa and V.Y. Ghorpade on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology B.S. Anand Singh from the State Cabinet, following a first information report (FIR) being filed against the Minister.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leaders alleged that the “double engine” government had not been working for the welfare of the SCs and STs in the State. In a complaint, D. Polappa, a Dalit farmer, has alleged that he was threatened with murder as he had exposed Mr. Singh’s encroachment of government land for his new bungalow in Hosapete.

The Congress leaders demanded a High Court-monitored probe against Mr. Singh to ensure justice for the Dalit family. If Mr. Bommai did not take action to sack Mr. Singh, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot should instruct the Chief Minister to drop Mr. Singh from the Ministry, Mr. Ugrappa said.