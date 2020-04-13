‘Saarige Sanjeevani’ rolled out in Mysuru

Two old buses in the fleet of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Mysuru rural and urban divisions have been converted into “Saarige Sanjeevani” or mobile sanitisers and they were launched here on Monday for the use of field staff combating COVID-19.

Spending ₹20,000 on each bus, the bus of the rural division, which is more than 12 years old, had been converted in such a manner where disinfectant solution in small volumes was sprayed on the people entering and exiting the bus.

KSRTC’s Divisional Controller (rural division) Ashok Kumar said the bus would be initially used for the benefit of COVID-19 frontline staff, including the police, health, pourkarmikas, and others. “The district administration can make use of the buses,” he added.

There is entry and exit doors to the buses. The persons get drenched with disinfectants sprayed constantly from the in-built sprinkler system. The buses will go around and the staff can use the services whenever necessary.

After the lockdown is lifted, the KSRTC wants to use the buses to sanitise passengers boarding its buses to the city as well at mofussil bus-stands. The bus would be parked in the bus-stands here and the commuters are supposed to pass through the “Saarige Sanjeevani” before boarding route buses, a release said here.