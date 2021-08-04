S.A. Ramdas shares disappointment with sarcastic tweet

Former Minister S.A. Ramdas, who was among the aspirants for a berth in the Basavaraj Bommai Council of Ministers, has expressed disappointment over his non-inclusion with a sarcastic tweet.

Taking to the microblogging website, the four-time BJP MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru on Wednesday tweeted “Congrats to the new Ministers, who have built, developed the party and get qualified to the post. I hope and believe you strive in making Karnataka no. 1 state in the country. May Maa Chamundeshwari bless you all”.

Mr Ramdas, who had served as Minister for Medical Education as well as Minister in charge of Mysuru district during an earlier tenure of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, was apparently taking a dig at the inclusion of new entrants to the party into the Council of Ministers.

Mr. Ramdas, however, did not hide the fact that he was among the aspirants for a berth. He also pointed out that he had been serving the party since 1992, including his two stints as the party’s State unit Yuva Morcha President.

Mr. Ramdas said he would not be disillusioned, but would take it as a challenge to convert his constituency into a model constituency by taking up a slew of developmental works including providing housing to the needy.

Fielding queries from reporters, Mr. Ramdas said he did not believe in lobbying. But, he claimed that he had received congratulatory messages on the inclusion of his name among the probables. But, the scenario changed overnight, he regretted while recalling a similar experience during the earlier Ministry-making exercise taken up by Mr. Yediyurappa two years ago.

Asked to comment on the reasons for his exclusion, Mr. Ramdas said he does not believe in “post-mortem”.