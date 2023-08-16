S. Venkatesh appointed in-charge V-C of Kuvempu University

August 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, on Wednesday, appointed S. Venkatesh, Dean of Commerce faculty, as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Kuvempu University. The post was vacant after the term of B.P. Veerabhadrappa concluded on August 1.

Mr. Venkatesh has been professor and chairman of the Department of Studies in Commerce. He has over two decades of experience of teaching. The Governor was expected to communicate with the university about appointment of in-charge Vice-Chancellor soon after the incumbent retires. However, there has been a delay of 15 days this time.

Mr. Venkatesh took charge on Wednesday.