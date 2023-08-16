HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S. Venkatesh appointed in-charge V-C of Kuvempu University

August 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, on Wednesday, appointed S. Venkatesh, Dean of Commerce faculty, as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Kuvempu University. The post was vacant after the term of B.P. Veerabhadrappa concluded on August 1.

Mr. Venkatesh has been professor and chairman of the Department of Studies in Commerce. He has over two decades of experience of teaching. The Governor was expected to communicate with the university about appointment of in-charge Vice-Chancellor soon after the incumbent retires. However, there has been a delay of 15 days this time.

Mr. Venkatesh took charge on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.