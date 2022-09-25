S. M. Krishna hospitalised due to acute respiratory tract infection

B.S. Satish Kumar September 25, 2022 13:14 IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S. M. Krishna is on minimal respiratory support system and in a “cheerful frame of mind”

90-year-old veteran BJP leader S. M. Krishna’s health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar himself. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/ @sm_krishnaa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S. M. Krishna is on minimal respiratory support system and in a “cheerful frame of mind”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S. M. Krishna has been hospitalised following acute respiratory tract infection. The 90-year-old veteran BJP leader, who has also served as External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru city on Saturday night. According to sources in the hospital, Mr. Krishna is on a minimal respiratory support system and in a “cheerful frame of mind”. Mr. Krishna’s health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar himself.



Our code of editorial values