Rwandan High Commissioner invites Indian businessmen to invest in her country

High Commissioner of Rwanda to India Jacqueline Mukangira held a meeting with industrialists in Belagavi on Sunday.

She invited them to invest in her country in various fields, saying that the business atmosphere there is conducive for growth.

There are ample opportunities for capital investment in various sectors, including agriculture, health, education, mining, energy and infrastructure in Rwanda. There is a business-friendly environment that favours industrialists and capital investors, she said.

While Rwanda is importing steel, pharmaceuticals and other items from India, it is already exporting coffee and other products to the States of Gujarat and Maharashtra, she said.

She said that her country has put in place a system where applications for investments are cleared in six hours. “The government provides 200 types of clearances and permits without any fees through a single window agency. It takes only about six hours to start a business in Rwanda,” she said.

“I feel that Rwanda should be the first priority for businessmen who want to invest in Africa. Infrastructure, including internet facility, electricity connection, clean drinking water, are available,” she said.

“As the Constitution of the country gives priority to women empowerment and gender equality, more than 50% members of Parliament are women,” she said.

“Rwanda is making rapid progress in various sectors, including e-commerce, e-services. Anti-corruption systems and processes are in place and efforts are made to make the environment investor friendly and facilitate trade, industry and business. The tax system facilitates capital investment. It is considered the safest country in Africa with a transparent and job-friendly environment. Rwanda has been in the forefront of economic growth in Africa for the past 11 years,” she said.

“Bilateral relations between India and Rwanda should continue to be strong. India is giving ample opportunities to the entrepreneurs of the country to invest in business, agriculture, education, security, energy and research sectors. Visas are easily issued to people from Commonwealth member countries. Visa on Arrival is available,” she said.

She thanked Minister Satish Jarakiholi for his decision to set up business in Rwanda.

Satish Jarkiholi said that he plans to start an Indian Sports School in Rwanda. The location has also been identified. He said that there are several opportunities for setting up businesses in Rwanda and urged businessmen of the district to show interest.

“Our businessmen keep visiting Singapore for pleasure trips. They should consider visiting Rwanda to explore business opportunities and interact with the businessmen there,” he said.

“Africa has recently made considerable progress in some areas. Much progress has been made in the field of hygiene and education. During my visits, I saw that Rwanda has a healthy climate. People follow traffic rules strictly,” he said.

Joint Director of the District Industrial Centre Satyanarayan Bhat briefed the Rwandan officials about the achievements of Belagavi district in various sectors, including industry, education, health, automobile and sugar.

He said that industrialists from the region are eager to invest in Rwanda and start various types of businesses there.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Seth, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbianang, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled and others were present.

Several industrialists participated in the meeting.