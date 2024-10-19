ADVERTISEMENT

RV Road metro station in Bengaluru opens new entry 

Updated - October 19, 2024 02:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

A security person in the platform said the entrance has made their work easy as they were directing commuters every day

The Hindu Bureau

 

At the RV Road Metro Station on Reach-4, a new entry gate leading to Platform 1 has been opened for passenger movement starting Saturday (October 19, 2024). Commuters can now make use of this facility for a smoother transit experience.

Many commuters were struggling to reach Platform 1 as there was no entrance. A commuter talking to The Hindu said when he first entered this metro station, he was unable to find out the way to reach the platform.

A security person in the platform said the entrance has made their work easy as they were directing commuters every day.

