RV Road metro station in Bengaluru opens new entry 

At the RV Road Metro Station on Reach-4, a new entry gate leading to Platform 1 has been opened for passenger movement starting Saturday (October 19, 2024). Commuters can now make use of this facility for a smoother transit experience.

Many commuters were struggling to reach Platform 1 as there was no entrance. A commuter talking to The Hindu said when he first entered this metro station, he was unable to find out the way to reach the platform.

A security person in the platform said the entrance has made their work easy as they were directing commuters every day.