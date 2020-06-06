R.V. Deshpande urges Centre to expedite work on Hubballi- Ankola rly. line

Karnataka Congress leader and former Industry Minister R.V. Deshpahde has urged the Modi government to expedite work on the long pending broad gauge railway line between Hubballi and Ankola for the development of north Karnataka region.

This railway line can play a catalytic role in the development of the region, which has been acknowledged as backward, he said in a letter to Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar.

At the 14th meeting of State Wildlife Board held March 20, 2020, it has been recommended that 595.64 hectares of forest land in Karwar, Yellapur and Dharwad divisions be diverted for the construction of the new broad gauge railway line. “Such being the case, I request you to accord sanction for the diversion of forest land to this important rail link,” the Congress leader said.

In a two-page plea to the Centre, Mr. Deshpande said that in the year 1997-98 the Ministry of Railways had sanctioned the construction of the line for around 168 km, linking Hubballi with the existing Konkan railway line. This was to provide a direct rail link from north Karnataka hinterland to the west coast of Karnataka. The initial work on portion of the track up to Kalaghatagi has already been done, he said. Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone for it.

Theline would be a boon for the development of the backward regionas it connects coastal Karnataka to the hinterland. It will be the most important feeder artery, connecting the proposed port at Belekeri to the industries being developed in northern and north-eastern parts of the State. The development of transport and industrial infrastructure in this region could significantly influence the economic activity and create large-scale employment.

The road capacity of NH 63 between Hubballi and Ankola was limited and widening was not a viable alternative as it causes much more pollution than a railway line. Safety was also an issue because of number of accidents occurring on this stretch of NH. Seabird, Kaiga nuclear power project, and other large ports coming up in this area would benefit a lot from this railway line. If cargo is transported from a port in Uttara Kannada through this railway connection, it would provide immense boost and savings for the industry, Mr. Deshpande said.