R.V. Deshpande urges Centre to expedite Hubballi-Ankola rail line

Bengaluru

06 June 2020 22:31 IST

Congress leader and former Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande has urged the Centre to expedite work on the controversial broad-gauge railway line between Hubballi and Ankola for the development of North Karnataka. This line has faced opposition from environmentalists, who argue that it will result in the destruction of forests in the region.

Mr. Deshpande said in a letter to Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar that this railway line can play a catalytic role in the development of North Karnataka, which is acknowledged as a backward region.

At the 14th meeting of the State wildlife board on March 20, it was recommended that 595.64 hectares of forest land in Karwar, Yellapur and Dharwad divisions be diverted for laying the broad-gauge rail line. “Such being the case, I request you to accord sanction for diversion of forest land for this rail link,” the Congress leader said. In a two-page plea to the Centre, Mr. Deshpande said that in 1997-98, the Railway Ministry had sanctioned laying the broad-gauge rail line from Hubballi to Ankola for around 168 km, linking Hubballi with the existing Konkan Railway line. This was to provide a direct rail link from the North Karnataka hinterland to the west coast of the State. The initial work on a portion of the track up to Kalaghatagi has already been done, he said. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone for it.

Advertising

Advertising