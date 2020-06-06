Karnataka

R.V. Deshpande urges Centre to expedite Hubballi-Ankola rail line

Congress leader and former Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande has urged the Centre to expedite work on the controversial broad-gauge railway line between Hubballi and Ankola for the development of North Karnataka. This line has faced opposition from environmentalists, who argue that it will result in the destruction of forests in the region.

Mr. Deshpande said in a letter to Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar that this railway line can play a catalytic role in the development of North Karnataka, which is acknowledged as a backward region.

At the 14th meeting of the State wildlife board on March 20, it was recommended that 595.64 hectares of forest land in Karwar, Yellapur and Dharwad divisions be diverted for laying the broad-gauge rail line. “Such being the case, I request you to accord sanction for diversion of forest land for this rail link,” the Congress leader said. In a two-page plea to the Centre, Mr. Deshpande said that in 1997-98, the Railway Ministry had sanctioned laying the broad-gauge rail line from Hubballi to Ankola for around 168 km, linking Hubballi with the existing Konkan Railway line. This was to provide a direct rail link from the North Karnataka hinterland to the west coast of the State. The initial work on a portion of the track up to Kalaghatagi has already been done, he said. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone for it.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 10:32:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rv-deshpande-urges-centre-to-expedite-hubballi-ankola-rail-line/article31768651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY