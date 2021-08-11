Karnataka

Rush to complete college admission process

A day after the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were announced, thousands of students and parents rushed to Pre- University (PU) colleges on Tuesday seeking applications.

Although many private unaided colleges had completed provisional admissions even before the results were announced, parents had to complete the official formalities. PU college managements are expecting a higher demand for courses as all the students who appeared for the SSLC examination have been deemed pass. With so many students scoring high marks as the pattern of the question paper had been changed, the cut-off marks too are expected to soar.

As per the data provided by the Department of Pre-University Education as many as 12 lakh seats are available at colleges across the State. The department has said that colleges can seek to increase the number of seats if they have the necessary infrastructure.


