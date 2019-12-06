Rural voters critical of political system, but keen to exercise their franchise

Finally, after a gruelling fortnight that saw high-decibel and acrimonious campaigning by political leaders, 11 rural constituencies saw what is being termed a good turnout for byelections on Thursday, despite almost all of them (except Gokak) clocking a lower voter turnout in comparison to the 2018 Assembly elections.

In this crucial bypoll, the outcome of which determines the stability of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government, barring Vijayangar Assembly constituency where the voter turnout reduced by 7.1 percentage points, the other rural constituencies witnessed a decrease of 5 percentage points or less (details in graphics). Political analysts in parties had predicted a fall in turnout of 5-10 percentage points — which is normal for bypolls for various reasons, including level of interest, leave availability for voters, and travel and other logistical issues.

Interestingly, Gokak Assembly constituency in Belagavi reported an increase in voter turnout of 1.29 percentage points. The voter turnouts in Chickballapur and Hunsur constituencies were down by just 1.67 p.p. and 1.92 p.p., respectively.

Though the voters who turned out at the polling booths were critical of the MLA resignations that led to the political drama of the past few months, the citizens were also keen on exercising their franchise.

Octogenarian Munikallappa, the former gram panchayat president of Tavarekere and a resident of Beerahalli village in Hoskote, expressed anguish over the recent political developments. “A person is elected for five years. If he resigns midway, he has no moral right to contest again in a bypoll. This has to stop and all parties are responsible for this sorry state of affairs,” he said.

‘Hypocritical’ leaders

Veerabhadrappa, a voter at the polling booth set up at a government first-grade college in K.R. Puram, said these byelections were unnecessary and the way politicians who fought each other were now joining hands showed their hypocrisy.

Several voters, however, were disappointed in having to vote again, so soon after an Assembly election. Roopa Gopiprakash, a lawyer and resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, said she had to take a day off from work to cast her vote. “It is a sad state of affairs. Candidates switching parties are only looking at their vested interests. No one is working for the welfare of voters.”

For voters like Mr. Veerabhadrappa, unhappiness over the bypolls did not necessarily mean a vote against the defectors. What seemed to weigh heavily on this voter’s mind was the need for stability. “I am not happy with the BJP for engineering these defections. But I am forced to vote for the party to ensure a stable government,” he said.

Mr. Munikallappa said the State might face more unstability as the BJP may opt for midterm polls or poach more MLAs if it does not win enough seats now.