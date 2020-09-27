‘Rural tourism will help boost economy, check migration’

KALABURAGI

Highlighting the importance of promoting rural tourism, Rohit Boralikar from Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, has said that expansion of tourism to rural areas will help boost rural economy and also check migration by generating local employment.

“Rural tourism will help us generate employment, boost the rural economy and check migration to urban areas. It is a very low cost establishment and hence, very affordable to develop rural entrepreneurship. The major products of rural tourism are nature-based recreation, fairs, festivals, special events, arts, crafts, architectural heritage, authentic rural cuisines, various rural activities and agro tourism. This will also help a tourist get closer to nature, and purchase agricultural produce directly from the field,” he said.

He was delivering a talk at a webinar organised by the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management at Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, as part of World Tourism Day on Sunday.

“Rural tourism will also offer people an opportunity to understand and experience rural culture, tradition, cuisine and pure nature and contribute to the development of rural areas by promoting cultural, environmental and historical richness. It offers the opportunity of enjoying rural environment and culture at a low and affordable price. It appeals to a large market, including students, families and other stakeholders,” he said.

Delivering a talk on Building Peace and Fostering Knowledge, Tony K. Thomas from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, said that Gross National Happiness (GNH) was more important than Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“To build peace and happiness, we need to have equitable and sustainable socio-economic development, preservation and promotion of cultural and spiritual heritage, conservation of environment and good governance. Peace helps in the development of tourism and tourism helps promote peace,” he said.

Jitendra Mohan Mishra from IGNTU, another resource person, delivered talk on “Yoga and Wellness Tourism”.

“The goal of yoga is to attain physical and mental well-being through the mastery of the body. This can be achieved through meditation, proper breathing, holding postures and exercises. Wellness tourists generally seek an integrated wellness and prevention approaches to improve their quality of life,” he said.

Central University of Karnataka Vice-Chancellor H.M. Maheshwaraiah inaugurated the event. Dean, School of Business Studies, K. Padmasree presided over it. Pro Vice-Chancellor G.R. Naik, Registrar Mustaq Ahmed I. Patel, faculty members M.V. Alagawadi, Ganapati B. Sinnoor, Natraj Patted and Jagadeesh Biredar and others were present.