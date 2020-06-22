Rural teachers worried about results

Hassan

Hassan

22 June 2020

Teachers working in rural schools are worried about the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results this year, as they had no access to their students for months because of the lockdown. A majority of rural students did not have smart phones to attend online classes. Even those who could afford them faced network issues.

Many students in rural areas had the practice of spending more hours in the day at school engaged in group studies. The COVID-19 scare denied them this opportunity.

For the last two years, the government high school at Attavara in Hassan taluk has recorded 100% results. In 2018-19, except for one student, all students secured first class in the exam. This time, the teachers were hoping for 100% results for the third consecutive term. But the lockdown has dented their hopes.

The school used to conduct night classes ahead of the exam. “We could register impressive results because of the efforts we put in during the weeks before the exam, besides having a year-long plan. This time, we could not execute this,” said K.P. Narayan, headmaster of the school.

The school conducted online classes for 25 SSLC students, but only 10 with smart phones could take part in it. “At every school, there will be around 20% of students who will study independently even if there are no teachers to discipline them. But for the rest, teachers have to be around,” he said. Many teachers feel that the online classes did not get good response, as many students did not have smart phones and many who did could not afford data connection.

Anxious students

Recently, the Department of Public Instruction and the Government Home Science College in Holenarsipur conducted a phone-in programme for SSLC students. Clinical psychologist Mohan Raj S. responded to questions raised by the students.

A few students said they could not prepare well for the exam at home. A student wanted to know if he could go to school so that he could study there. Another student said she could not study at home as she had to attend to other work there. Similarly, another student said that in the school environment he understands subjects well, but at home he is unable to. The psychiatrist suggested that the students draw up a time table and devote more time to their studies. He also gave some tips on improving memory.