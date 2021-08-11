Rural areas in 15 districts get less than 5 hours of power during day

Bommai asks officials to overcome disparity in supply

As rural areas in 15 districts have been receiving less than five hours of electricity during the day and villages in another 15 districts have been provided power for seven hours, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed officials of the Energy Department to prepare a blueprint to avoid disparity in electricity supply.

Mr. Bommai reviewed the power situation in the State and asked officials to ensure high voltage power to all parts of the State.

Power generation, distribution, and transmission need to be managed efficiently to ensure self-reliance in the power sector, he said.

Cost of electrification

About 18,569 pumpsets would be provided electricity connections under the Ganga Kalyan scheme during this fiscal and the department was considering an increase in the cost for electrification of each pumpset from ₹50,000 to ₹1.2 lakh.

Mr. Bommai also directed officials to ensure round-the-clock supply og electricity to hospitals during the COVID-19 period and provide electricity to borewells drilled under the Ganga Kalyan scheme.