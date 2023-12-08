ADVERTISEMENT

RUPSA to stage protest in Belagavi on Monday

December 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Recognized Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA) will stage a protest in Belagavi on Monday urging the State government to fulfill its demands.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, vice-president of the association B.N. Gangadhar Deshmukh said they have been been seeking grant-in-aid from the State government to all Kannada medium schools that were established after 1995. However, this has not been fulfilled yet.

He said that they are also seeking reintroduction of 25% enrollment of students under RTE Act and a hike in enrollment expenditure from ₹16,000 to ₹35,000. However, the State government has not considered their demand yet, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To press for the fulfillment of these demands the RUPSA will stage a protest outside Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US