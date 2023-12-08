RUPSA to stage protest in Belagavi on Monday

December 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - YADGIR

The Recognized Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA) will stage a protest in Belagavi on Monday urging the State government to fulfill its demands.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, vice-president of the association B.N. Gangadhar Deshmukh said they have been been seeking grant-in-aid from the State government to all Kannada medium schools that were established after 1995. However, this has not been fulfilled yet.

He said that they are also seeking reintroduction of 25% enrollment of students under RTE Act and a hike in enrollment expenditure from ₹16,000 to ₹35,000. However, the State government has not considered their demand yet, he said.

To press for the fulfillment of these demands the RUPSA will stage a protest outside Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday, he said.