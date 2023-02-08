Runaway law student traced

February 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

While he aspired to venture into the hospitality industry, his parents wished he became a lawyer and got him admitted to a reputed law college in the city. However, unable to bear the pressure, a 21-year-old student ran away from college sending his parents, the college, and the city police into a tizzy.

The Suddaguntepalya police swung into action and traced the student to an ashram in Kerala within 48 hours and reunited him with his family on Thursday.

The student hailing from Jharkhand was admitted to the law course against his wishes. He failed the first semester exams and wanted to quit the course. However, his parents forced him to complete the course. Unable to take the pressure, he fled from the city on February 4, said C.K. Baba, DCP (South East).

The student sent a message to his family and left the college in the evening, after which he switched off his mobile phone. His family rushed to the city and found him leaving the college library on February 4 and all attempts to contact him failed. Footage also showed that he had tied his college ID card to the foot-over-bridge at Sophia High School in the CBD area. Panic stricken, they lodged a missing complaint based on which the police swung into action.

Attempts to track his mobile phone initially failed as it was switched off. However, on constant monitoring they found that he switched it on and off often. They tracked him to Mysuru, Pallakkad, and then to Alleppey. The police found he had made an online payment to a shopkeeper in Alleppey. They rushed to the town and through the shopkeeper tracked down the boy to an ashram in the town, where he had gone to “find peace”, the police said.

“Parents must understand the interest of their children and support them. Pressure from their side as an add on to academic stress, may push students to take irrational but extreme steps,” Mr. Baba said.