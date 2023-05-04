ADVERTISEMENT

‘Run for Vote’ programme to create awareness

May 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, Kodagu, will hold ‘Run for Vote’ for the people of Kodagu in Murnadu village of Madikeri taluk at 8 a.m. on May 6.

A statement said the main objective of the run, which will be held from HP Petrol Bunk to Bachetira Lalu Muddaiah Sports Grounds in Murnadu village, is to create awareness about voting and its importance in democracy.

Those interested can reach the starting point by 7.30 a.m. For registration, call 98440-60174 or 99451-23921.

Air show

Meanwhile, the SVEEP Committee is also organising an air show of mini aeroplanes at Karmadu village near Balale in Ponnampet taluk at 10 a.m. on May 6.

