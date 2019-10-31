‘Run for Unity’ marks Ekta Diwas celebrations

The “Run for Unity”, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was held here on Thursday. The birth anniversary is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

The run was flagged off from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple premises near the Jayarama Gate of the palace. Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna flagged off the run in which the general public, government staff and officers and police personnel participated.

In the men’s category, the first prize was bagged by Anil Kumar.

The second and third prizes went to Vishwas and Sunil.

Archana K.M. from the Forest Department won the first prize in the women’s category. Tippavva Sannakki from the Railways bagged the second and Kavana T. from Excellent Sports Club bagged the third prize.

The winners received medals and certificates from the Police Commissioner.

In Shivamogga

K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police, and H.T. Shekhar, Additional Superintendent of Police, took part in the event held in Shivamogga city. The run commenced at Nehru Stadium and concluded at Gopi Circle. The police personnel participated in events in Bhadravathi, Sagar and Tirthahalli also.

In Sorab town, the members of Rotary Club organised the event.