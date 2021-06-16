Run buses to industrial areas to help manufacturing, urge industries

Bengaluru

16 June 2021 01:50 IST

Bengaluru Division of SWR to resume train services cancelled earlier

Though the lockdown norms have been relaxed for industrial establishments, many issues such as non-supply of raw materials, poor attendance of workers, and transportation issues are haunting industrial units.

K.B. Arasappa, president, Karnataka Small Scale Industries’ Association (KASSIA), said, “The MSME is going through a crisis due to the lockdown. Authorities have relaxed norms for industrial units, but the manufacturing process is moving at very slow pace due to various factors such as shortage of workers and raw material . The non-availability of public transport is a concern; at least they should run buses to industrial areas such as Peenya, Whitefield, Bommasandra and others.”

The BMTC has maintained that resumption of city bus services will happen only after the State government gives the green signal. “We are operating essential and contract services. If any industries need buses on contract bases to ferry their employees, we will provide contract buses,” said an official. In relief to the people who were dependent on train services to commute between neighbouring districts to Bengaluru though, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to resume suburban trainservices that were cancelled earlier citing poor occupancy.

Divisional Railway Manger (DRM) Ashok Kumar Verma said, “In a day or two, we will resume train services on routes such as Tumakuru to Bengaluru, Bangarpet to KSR Bengaluru and others. This will help people who commute on a daily basis for work.”