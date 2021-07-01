Rumours cause panic

HUBBALLI

01 July 2021 20:36 IST

Rumours about a leopard straying into a residential locality created panic among Belagavi residents on Thursday. However, there was no confirmation about the sighting of the wild animal from the Forest Department.

According to sources, a few morning walkers are said to have sighted the leopard near Club Road in Belagavi and subsequently, the news went viral creating panic among the residents. However, there was no confirmation about the sighting from the authorities regarding the sighting.

Advertising

Advertising