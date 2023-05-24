ADVERTISEMENT

Rumblings between D.K. Suresh and M.B. Patil continue

May 24, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after exchange of words through media between Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh and Minister M.B. Patil over continuation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the next five years, the duo on Wednesday are learnt to have had an unpleasant exchange on the corridors of the State Secretariat where the session concluded on Wednesday.

Mr. Patil and Mr. Suresh came face-to-face on the third floor of the Secretariat when the Congress Legislature Party meeting was going on at the conference hall. Mr. Suresh reportedly warned Mr. Patil asking him to stop talk on the subject of Chief Minister’s term. Though Mr. Patil invited Mr. Suresh to his chamber to talk things over, the latter rejected the offer and went alone, sources claimed.

Both downplay differences

However, Mr. Patil denied and said, “Neither did he warn me nor did I warn him. Our relations are good and all is well between us.”

Mr. Suresh too downplayed the issue and said nothing had happened between them. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also told the media that “there is no fight and all is well in the party.”

The origin of the difference of opinion was Mr. Patil’s denial that there was any power-sharing arrangement in the State between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. He ruled out the possibility of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s replacement after the Lok Sabha polls.

