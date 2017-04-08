Rumble strips: Illegal as well as unhealthy

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) appears to have found an easy way to erect speed breakers by installing fibre rumble strips on the city’s arterial roads, in flagrant violation of norms specified by the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

While the IRC Code specifies erection of speed breakers on crossroads joining main roads (T-junctions), the MCC has been installing these rumble strips on main roads itself, thereby choking smooth vehicular movement.

IRC Code 099, dealing with speed breakers on minor roads (other than highways), mandates that they should be parabolic in shape with a width of 3.5 metres and height of 10-12 cm. The speed breakers should be painted in a ‘V’ shape and illuminated by solar cat’s eye, the code says.

According to traffic expert M.N. Sreehari, rumble strips are a strict no on city roads, because vehicles come to a complete halt. He told The Hindu that such strips choke smooth vehicular movement and as such are prohibited in cities by the IRC.

Mohan Kharvi, who rides a two-wheeler, said rumble strips have become a nuisance as he has to bring his vehicle to a complete halt. “The jerk I get while negotiating the strip adds to the riding fatigue,” he said.

Negotiating a rumble strip may cause health problems too.

According to Vijay Budnar, orthopaedic surgeon with Indiana Hospitals, vehicles have to negotiate very abrupt and sharp object which might cause sprains in one’s spine, neck and back.

MCC Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer claimed it was difficult to erect conventional bitumen speed breakers in the city as most of the roads have been concreted. Hence, the rumble strips.

Asked why the civic body was installing speed breakers on main roads instead of cross roads joining them, as per IRC recommendations, Mr. Nazeer said the corporation was doing what was recommended by the traffic police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sanjeev M. Patil said that speed breakers should have been erected on crossroads. He said he would check with the MCC in this regard as well as about the use of rumble strips instead of IRC recommended speed breakers.

‘MCC doesn’t want permanent solution’

Social activist G. Hanumanth Kamath, who regularly espouses civic causes, said erection of rumble strips which do not last long is another case of temporary solution adopted by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

“A conventional speed breaker as per IRC specification would last longer than fibre strips. But the authorities concerned do not want a permanent solution as only frequent works would bring benefits. I have personally seen erection of rumble strips near Empire Mall on M.G. Road at least 10 times,” he said.

Authorised speed breakers can be installed even on concrete roads with a little bit of drilling. They are comfortable to negotiate unlike rumble strips which threaten to break one’s spine, Mr. Kamath said.

A number of conventional speed breakers erected using bitumen a couple of years ago on concrete roads, including M.G. Road, Hampanakatte and Mangaladevi Road, are still in a good condition, Mr. Kamath said, dismissing the MCC Commissioner’s claim that they cannot be erected on concrete roads.