Ruman Baig files complaint

Ruman Baig, son of former MLA Roshan Baig, has filed a complaint against three people, for allegedly defaming his father on social media by linking him to IMA founder Mansoor Khan, who has been accused of cheating thousands of people in a multi-crore scam.
Mr. Ruman Baig approached the court which directed the police to file a case and probe the matter. The police have taken up a case against three persons, Nafeesa Khan, Sultan Hasim and Faran Rashid. The police have also booked the managing director, CEO and content head of Facebook, where the post had been put up.
