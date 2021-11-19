Karnataka

‘Ruling party will pay a heavy price’

The Prime Minister should have withdrawn the farm laws long ago, said JD(S) MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons, the Arsikere MLA said many farmers had sacrificed their lives during the protest. Though they have decided to withdraw the laws now, the ruling party will pay a heavy price in the polls, he said.

“Afraid of losing in the coming elections in north India, the BJP has taken this decision. Now they have realized their mistake. But, people will teach them a lesson”, he said.

He also added that the JD(S) too had opposed the farm laws.


