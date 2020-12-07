Ruling party members express unhappiness

The BJP government was in for embarrassment in the Assembly on Monday, with some of its senior members expressing dissatisfaction over the handling of a few issues including declaration of revenue villages.

During question hour in the Assembly, when Revenue Minister R. Ashok was replying to Ashok Nayak of the BJP, several ruling party members including Araga Jnanendra alleged that some senior officials including deputy commissioners were not aware of granting revenue village status. Speaker Visveshwara Hegde too intervened and asked the government to issue instructions to officials to speed up the process of declaration of revenue villages.

The ruling members were also critical of the government when Mr. Ashok was replying to Congress member T.D. Raje Gowda. Mr. Araga Jnanendra and the Speaker told the Minister that village accountants were not visiting the spot while recording the crop grown by farmers in their RTCs (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops). They expressed concern over several farmers not being able to get the benefit of either crop insurance or adequate amount of loan though they were cultivating cash crops as those crops were not mentioned in the RTC.