Ruling govt. trying to take away women’s rights: Vimala

March 11, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Vimala, leader of All-India Democratic Women’s Association, addressing a conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

K.S. Vimala, leader of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association, accused the ruling government of trying to take away women’s rights that they won after a valiant struggle.

She was addressing the members of various women organisations held as part of International Women’s Day Celebrations in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Ms. Vimala said the people who formed the government through backdoors are trying to tinker with women’s rights. A society which does not ensure and protect the rights of women will never progress, and she appealed to people to uproot the anti-people and anti-women government in the State in the coming Assembly elections.

Ms. Vimala also opposed the Factories Act by the State government which allows 12-hour work days in industries for women employees. She accused the BJP-led government for failing to implement the Ujwala Yojana, which promised to provide LPG cylinders at subsidy price. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder which was ₹450 in 2014 has increased to ₹1,250, now the women in the rural areas are once again forced to use wood for cooking.

She warned the women members to be aware of the political parties that divide society in the name of religion and caste, while they fail to secure our life by implementing welfare schemes they promised to the people during elections. Ms. Vimala called upon the women groups to play a decisive role in the elections.

