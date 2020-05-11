Rules to be amended to prevent misuse of PDS foodgrains

Appealing to poor families not to sell the rice given to them for free under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah on Monday said the government would amend the rules to prevent theft and misuse of PDS foodgrains.

“I have collected information that 1 kg of rice is being sold for between ₹10 and ₹13. The excess rice that we purchase from Food Corporation of India is at a cost of ₹25 per kg and we have got information that the rice is being sold for between ₹10 and ₹13 a kg. It is also a loss for the government,” the Minister told presspersons here. “Let them leave it in the stores if there is excess for them. It will be a saving for the government and can be distributed next month,” the Minister said, adding that a scheme meant to help the extreme poor should not be misused.

According to him, about 4.34 crore people receive free rice in the country from the Union and State governments and there are 11 lakh Antyodaya card-holders in the State. “In April, each family received 70 kg of rice. They will receive 10 kg this month from the Central pool. The families will also receive 30 kg (for three persons) and 50 kg (for five persons) again this month from the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, criminal proceedings have been initiated against several persons for illegally keeping rice meant for PDS purposes. He said that such instances were found in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Davangere, where the persons caught could explain neither the source of the rice nor the mismatch in stock. According to the Minister, notice has been issued to 499 shops and the licence of 33 shops cancelled already for misuse of stocks.