‘Rules do not permit traffic police in Moodbidri’

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told Umanth M. Kotyan of the BJP that the existing rules do not permit sanctioning a separate traffic police in Moodbidri constituency as both road accidents and traffic violation cases are less than 200 per year. As per the rules, at least 150 to 200 traffic violation cases have to be registered to set up a traffic police station in the town or city. But in Moodbidri, the number of road accident deaths were 14, while traffic violation cases were 75 in the last one year, Mr. Jnanendra said. Replying to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said the existing police in Moodbidri have been managing the traffic. One highway patrolling vehicle too has been deployed in the Moodbidri police station limits, he said.