Rules amended to make three annual exams for SSLC and II PU ‘student friendly’

January 23, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has decided to make the three annual examinations for class 10 (SSLC) and class 12 (II PUC) student friendly by amending some rules.

According to the new regulations, students must register for the first annual exam compulsorily and can appear for all three exams. A system of “improvement of marks” has been introduced and the system of rejection of marks has been abandoned.

The government has introduced the three annual examination system this year for SSLC and II PU students. Earlier, it was mandatory for regular and private students to appear for the annual exam-1 in all subjects and they could not appear for exam-2 and exam-3 directly.

However, these rules have been relaxed now. Regular and private students must register for the annual exam-1 and they have the option to appear for the annual exam-2 and exam-3 without writing all the subjects in the annual exam-1. However, students cannot appear for annual exam-2 and exam-3 directly without writing the first one.

Earlier, if the candidate rejected the marks obtained in the annual exam-1 and appeared for exam-2, the marks of exam-2 would be considered. This was considered to be unfair to students. For example, if a student who secured 50 marks in a subject in the first annual exam and secured 25 marks in the exam-2, the candidate would be considered as ‘failed’.

Such rules have been amended now and the government has decided to implement the system of “improvement of marks”. Under this, even if students write the same subjects in the three exams, the marks from the best of the three exams will be retained while issuing the final marks card.

