Rule sought for holding all expos of Mysuru at Dasara exhibition grounds

March 13, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Plans are afoot to make the prime Dasara Exhibition Grounds available for holding exhibitions, events, shows, and other activities round the year. Programmes are being chalked out to ensure that the activities were not just limited to the Dasara festivities and to make the place more vibrant and busy all through the year, said Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan.

Mr. Khan, who recently took charge as the chairman, told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that the deputy commissioner, Mysuru has been requested to frame regulations so that the government-sponsored expos, events, and all other exhibitions are organised in Dasara expo grounds which has been designed for holding the exhibitions.

He urged the deputy commissioner to take steps so that the expos that are organised in various places across the city all through the year are organised at the expo grounds instead of various locations.

“We are ready to provide facilities to the exhibitors/organisers if they come forward to keep their stalls in our premises. It has to be made mandatory for organising all expos in the city at the expo grounds itself,” he suggested.

Mr. Khan said if the exhibitions are allowed to be organised in sports grounds, and vacant places, it will affect sports activities besides disrupting parking and drinking water arrangements and traffic management. In the absence of the basic facilities, the visitors may be inconvenienced. Since all facilities are available at the Dasara grounds with ample parking facilities for the vehicles of visitors and also drinking water, it is advisable to hold all exhibitions at the expo grounds, he argued.

Musical fountain

He said the existing fountain at the ‘A’ Block of the exhibition grounds will be transformed into a musical fountain, while redesigning the area into a heritage enclave. This is being made to attract visitors.

Mr. Khan said a summer camp has been organised at the KEA grounds in April and May, and applications from interested students were being received.

Unity mall

Mr. Khan said efforts will be made to bring Unity Mall to Mysuru with the Centre releasing grants for setting up such malls across the country. The State has received ₹193 crore for setting up the mall.

“There are plans to set up the mall in Bengaluru but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wish was to establish the same in Mysuru. In this regard, efforts will be made to bring it to Mysuru,” he said at the press conference at the KEA office.

The Unity Mall has been conceptualised to promote and sell State’s own One District, One Product (ODOPs), Geographical Indication (GI) and other handicraft products. They are being set up in all the states.