Sangolli Rayanna statue triggers tension in Belagavi

Belagavi

28 August 2020 09:40 IST

Another bid to install Shivaji statue.

Tension prevailed at Peeranwadi, near Belagavi, on Friday after a group of unidentified persons placed a statue of Sangolli Rayanna before daybreak on a makeshift pedestal at the Y-junction on the national highway that passes through the village.

As the news spread, another group tried to install a statue of Shivaji at the same place, arguing that the junction was named “Shivaji Circle.” Police stopped them from going ahead. As the group started swelling and people demanded removal of Sangolli Rayanna’s statue, police attempted to convince them that the issue would be dealt with legally as it was put up without permission.

Meanwhile, some distance away from the area, members of Sangolli Rayanna Yuva Sangha and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took out a protest against attempts to install Shivaji statue. As crowds swelled and the situation threatened to go out of hand, the police resorted to lathi charge.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar spoke to both the groups and convinced them to eventually leave the area.