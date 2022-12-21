Ruckus in Assembly over irregular bus service, Minister’s remarks

December 21, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The State Legislative Assembly witnessed a ruckus as members of the Opposition Congress staged protests on Wednesday over irregular bus services to rural areas by Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) and Water Resources Minister Govind M. Karjol’s ‘disrespectful’ remark towards Ranganath H.D. of the Congress during the protest in the well of the House on the issue.

In reply to Siddu Savadi of the BJP during the question hour, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu said RTCs have not been operating buses owing to bad roads and many operations have not been resumed post-COVID-19.

Irked by his reply, members of the Congress and JD(S) stood and said irregular bus service was a State-wide problem and was causing inconvenience to students of schools and colleges in rural areas. The Opposition demanded a half-an-hour discussion on the subject.

Members trooped into the well of the House seeking a lengthy debate on the matter. Following the government’s assurances of a debate, all Opposition members withdrew their protest except Mr. Ranganath, representing Kunigal.

At this point, Mr. Karjol ‘brusquely’ told Mr. Ranganth to go back. Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy too asked the Congress member to withdraw his protest.

Enraged, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah asked members to continue their protest and said the protest would not be withdrawn till Mr. Karjol expressed regret over his ‘bad conduct’. Mr Siddaramaiah said all members have equal rights in the House, the Minister’s bad behaviour towards a member would not be tolerated.

As the members continued to protest, Kumar Bangarappa, who was in the Speaker’s chair, adjourned the House for a truce. Congress members continued the protest when the members reassembled. Heated arguments took place between Mr. Madhuswamy and the Opposition members.

Threat of suspension

As Anjali Nimbalkar of Congress continued to raise slogans, Mr. Madhuswamy warned that the House would pass a resolution suspending her. As Congress members condemned Mr. Madhuswamy’s remark, Mr. Bangarappa adjourned the House again to hold a meeting with floor leaders of the House.

When the House met again after the lunch break, Mr. Bommai and Mr. Siddaramaiah said that such developments should not get repeated and members should extend mutual respect to each other. They also called for expungement of remarks used by members of either side.

Earlier, Mr. Sriramulu said he would convene a meeting of legislators division-wise to address problems related to bus services.