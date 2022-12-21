Ruckus in Assembly over irregular bus service, Minister’s remarks

December 21, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Opposition argued that irregular bus service was a State-wide problem and was causing inconvenience to students of schools and colleges in rural areas

The Hindu Bureau

The State Legislative Assembly witnessed a ruckus as members of the Opposition Congress staged protests on Wednesday over irregular bus services to rural areas by Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) and Water Resources Minister Govind M. Karjol’s ‘disrespectful’ remark towards Ranganath H.D. of the Congress during the protest in the well of the House on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply to Siddu Savadi of the BJP during the question hour, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu said RTCs have not been operating buses owing to bad roads and many operations have not been resumed post-COVID-19.

Irked by his reply, members of the Congress and JD(S) stood and said irregular bus service was a State-wide problem and was causing inconvenience to students of schools and colleges in rural areas. The Opposition demanded a half-an-hour discussion on the subject.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Members trooped into the well of the House seeking a lengthy debate on the matter. Following the government’s assurances of a debate, all Opposition members withdrew their protest except Mr. Ranganath, representing Kunigal.

At this point, Mr. Karjol ‘brusquely’ told Mr. Ranganth to go back. Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy too asked the Congress member to withdraw his protest.

Enraged, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah asked members to continue their protest and said the protest would not be withdrawn till Mr. Karjol expressed regret over his ‘bad conduct’. Mr Siddaramaiah said all members have equal rights in the House, the Minister’s bad behaviour towards a member would not be tolerated.

As the members continued to protest, Kumar Bangarappa, who was in the Speaker’s chair, adjourned the House for a truce. Congress members continued the protest when the members reassembled. Heated arguments took place between Mr. Madhuswamy and the Opposition members. 

Threat of suspension

As Anjali Nimbalkar of Congress continued to raise slogans, Mr. Madhuswamy warned that the House would pass a resolution suspending her. As Congress members condemned Mr. Madhuswamy’s remark, Mr. Bangarappa adjourned the House again to hold a meeting with floor leaders of the House.

When the House met again after the lunch break, Mr. Bommai and Mr. Siddaramaiah said that such developments should not get repeated and members should extend mutual respect to each other. They also called for expungement of remarks used by members of either side.

Earlier, Mr. Sriramulu said he would convene a meeting of legislators division-wise to address problems related to bus services. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US