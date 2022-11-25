RTPU College student wins big at sporting events

November 25, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Imani Jadhav of Rabindranath Tagore PU (RTPU) College has won several medals in the sports events organised by the Pre-University Education Department and Sports Authority of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won three gold medals and three silvers at the Khelo India Junior women’s series games in Thiruvananthapuram. She also won three golds, two silvers and a bronze at the State-level sports meet of Pre-University Education Department in Bengaluru recently. She will now play at the national-level meet, said a release.

C.N. Naikar, principal, and Shweta Naikar, president of Naikar Education Society have congratulated Ms. Jadhav, her teachers and her coaches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US