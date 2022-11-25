RTPU College student wins big at sporting events

November 25, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Imani Jadhav of Rabindranath Tagore PU (RTPU) College has won several medals in the sports events organised by the Pre-University Education Department and Sports Authority of India.

She won three gold medals and three silvers at the Khelo India Junior women’s series games in Thiruvananthapuram. She also won three golds, two silvers and a bronze at the State-level sports meet of Pre-University Education Department in Bengaluru recently. She will now play at the national-level meet, said a release.

C.N. Naikar, principal, and Shweta Naikar, president of Naikar Education Society have congratulated Ms. Jadhav, her teachers and her coaches.