RTOs to get simulators to train those seeking DL for cars

They will have road scenarios of Indian environment

Those who want a driving licence for cars will soon be able to get trained at the RTOs with the help of simulators. In Karnataka, every month, 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people apply for DL, and a majority of them are from Bengaluru.

The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority has floated a tender for installation of Light Motor Vehicle simulators along with trained instructors. In the first phase, the simulators will be provided to 25 RTOs in the State.

The tender specification states that the simulator will have road scenarios of Indian environment, a cabin of closed-body type, and the form and function of the most commonly used LMV variant on Indian roads. It will provide training in different aspects like driving skills, following traffic signals, keeping a safe distance, following speed limits, and on how to drive during rush hours, besides understanding pedestrian safety and instructions given by the traffic police.

Training before issuing DL

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar said, “Simulators will be provided as part of road safety initiative. We are contemplating giving training before issuing DL. However, no final decision has been taken on whether clearing simulator tests should be made compulsory. We are introducing simulators to ensure that candidates know road safety rules before getting their DL and taking the vehicle on the road.”

Earlier, in an effort to instil discipline among two-wheeler riders and minimise road accidents, the city traffic police had introduced virtual training. The police had said the initiative was aimed at reforming repeat offenders. On the other hand, KSRTC and BMRCL have been giving training using simulators at the training centres.