RTI activist sceptical of fair probe by Lokayukta in the MUDA case against Siddaramaiah

Published - September 26, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna arriving at the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police office in Mysuru on Thursday.

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna arriving at the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police office in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Right To Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna who is one of the complainants in the MUDA case based on which Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave consent for initiating an inquiry against the Chief Minister, has reiterated his demand that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The activist said here on Thursday that both the police and the Lokayukta come under the purview of the State government and a fair probe cannot be expected from them. Hence, the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he added.

Mr. Snehamayi Krishna also accused the Lokayukta of going slow on registering an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Early in the day, he arrived at the Lokayukta office in Mysuru to file a complaint against the Chief Minister following the High Court’s directions that an FIR be registered against Mr. Siddaramaiah. This is to pave the way for an investigation into the allegations of irregularities in site allotment to his wife B.M. Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The activist came with a written complaint, copies of the High Court order, the directions of the special court for people’s representatives etc but the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh, was not present.

This irked Mr. Snehamayi Krishna who accused the authorities of dillydallying on the issue and threatened to file a missing person’s complaint against Lokayukta Superintendent of Police in case he failed to receive his complaint by 3 p.m. “I suspect the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police has been abducted by the followers of Mr. Siddaramaiah or Congress supporters,” he added.

Subsequently, he approached the Devaraja Police to file a missing person’s complaint against the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police but the police refused to take cognisance of it. Hence the activist submitted his complaint at the police commissioner’s office.

He also alleged that there was a threat to his life and it was a fallout of the complaint he filed against Mr. Siddaramaiah.

 ‘’Though I have sought police protection, it has been denied so far but I will not be cowed down and my fight will continue,” he added.  

