RTI activist from Dharwad attacked

An RTI activist from Dharwad has complained to the police that a gram panchayat member and a Panchayat Development Officer attacked him for trying to get information about certain irregularities.

Mallikarjun Rottigwad, a resident of Kanavihonnapur, said he sustained injuries and had to be treated at the district hospital.

He had accused Yerikoppa Gram Panchayat officers of financial irregularities to the tune of ₹60 lakh. He claimed the officers had misused funds in connivance with the elected members. He filed RTI applications seeking detailed information on the funds released and utilised. He filed several applications at the DC’s office, ZP, and other offices. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department subsequently asked a nodal officer to look into the issue and conduct an inquiry. The officers also asked Mr. Rottigwad to appear before the inquiry officer in Dharwad. Police protection was given to the applicant for this.

However, Mr. Rottigwad was attacked when he left home after the inquiry. A team of six persons allegedly stopped his car near Nuggikeri and attacked him. A case has been registered.

