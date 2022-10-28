RTE activists to challenge KSCPCR chairperson appointment

The recent appointment of the chairman of the Karnataka State Commission of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has created a controversy, with the allegation that K. Naganna Gowda’s name had not figured in the Department of Women and Child development’s internal committee shortlist, but was added later.

As per the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the chairperson is appointed on the recommendation of a three-member selection committee constituted by the State government under the chairmanship of the Minister for Women and Child Development.

The committee thus appointed had recommended 10 names — Veena Pallakki, D. Shankarappa, Mariswamy, Jayashree, Biju P. Thomas, Madhu, Ashok G. Yaragatti, Bharati, Vasudeva Sharma and V.P. Niranjanaradhya. However, the government finally selected Mr. Gowda as chairperson and activists have called it a “politically- motivated appointment.”

Conflict of interest

Activists also allege that there is a conflict of interest in the appointment as Mr. Gowda since has served as honorary secretary of a private school. The commission also looks into Right to Education (RTE) violations and other school-related cases, and therefore, they argue that he cannot be non-partisan. They plan to challenge his appointment on this ground.

Speaking to The Hindu, RTE activist Yogananda alleges that the appointment was politically motivated. “KSCPCR is a quasi judiciary body and non-political, and eminent people doing outstanding work for promoting the welfare of children should be appointed. But the government has ignored all these things. So, we are planning to challenge this appointment,” he said.

Allegations denied

However, denying the allegations, Halappa Basappa Achar, Minister for Women and Child Development, said that there was no political motivation involved. “He is a social worker, and has no political responsibility. He had also applied for the post of KSCPCR chairman, citing all the experiences. His name was shortlisted in the department’s second meeting and his appointment is genuine.”

Earlier, the delay in appointment of chairperson and members had created a controversy. The commission was without a full-time chairperson since December 2021 till earlier this week when Mr. Gowda was appointed.