RTCs suffer revenue loss of more than ₹816 crore

Four road transport corporations in the State [the KSRTC, the BMTC, the NWKRTC and the NEKRTC] have suffered revenue loss of more than ₹816 crore owing to the lockdown.
A release stated that the KSRTC has incurred ₹314 crore revenue loss after it stopped operation of both intra-State and inter-State services.
The NWKRTC suffered loss of ₹172 crore, the NEKRTC ₹180 crore, and the BMTC ₹149.34 crore.
Recently, the corporations had appealed to the State government to provide financial assistance to pay the April salary of the staff.
