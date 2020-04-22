Karnataka

RTCs suffer revenue loss of more than ₹816 crore

Four road transport corporations in the State [the KSRTC, the BMTC, the NWKRTC and the NEKRTC] have suffered revenue loss of more than ₹816 crore owing to the lockdown.

A release stated that the KSRTC has incurred ₹314 crore revenue loss after it stopped operation of both intra-State and inter-State services.

The NWKRTC suffered loss of ₹172 crore, the NEKRTC ₹180 crore, and the BMTC ₹149.34 crore.

Recently, the corporations had appealed to the State government to provide financial assistance to pay the April salary of the staff.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 11:11:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rtcs-suffer-revenue-loss-of-more-than-816-crore/article31409804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY