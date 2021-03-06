RTC losses cross ₹4,000 cr.

The four public sector road transport corporations together have suffered a revenue loss of over ₹4,000 crore since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country last February.

“The corporations have also suffered business losses of ₹2,980 crore,” Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi told the Legislative Council on Friday.

Responding to a request from Janata Dal (Secular) member K.T. Srikante Gowda on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister said there were demands for new bus stations and bus routes this year.

Earlier, Mr. Gowda had urged the government to provide women’s restrooms and proper toilet facilities at bus stations across the State.