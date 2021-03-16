RTC employees to go on indefinite strike from April 7

KSRTC Employees League accuses State govt. of not fulfilling demands within deadline of three months

Accusing the State government of not fulfilling its demands, the KSRTC Employees League, on Tuesday, announced that employees of the road transport corporations (RTCs) will go on an indefinite strike from April 7.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the League has accused the government of adopting delaying tactics on enhancing salaries to the employees as per the recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission. The letter states that when employees went on four days’ strike from December 11 to 14, 2020, the government had given a written assurance about fulfilling nine demands, including increasing salaries of the employees within three months, but failed.

“Before the media, the corporations have made claims about fulfilling certain demands. We were not consulted prior to issuing the orders on certain demands. Decisions on health policy for the staff, inter-corporation transfers and others were taken unilaterally by the management. There are many flaws in these policy decisions taken by the management and they will cause more inconvenience to the employees. As our demands remain unfulfilled even after three months , we are going on an indefinite strike from April 7,” said Chandrashekar R., founder State president of the League.

He said that the decision has been brought to the notice of management of the corporations and departments concerned.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been claiming that orders on implementing seven out of nine demands have been issued. About the remaining two demands, officials said reducing the probationary period of employees from two years to one year is before the Finance Department for consideration, while a committee has been formed to give a report on providing salaries as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations.