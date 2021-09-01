Karnataka

RT-PCR test at airports mandatory for arrivals from six more countries

Karnataka has made RT-PCR testing mandatory at airports in the State for passengers from six more countries in view of reports of new virus mutations. The countries are Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. This is besides those arriving from the UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil, said a circular issued here on Wednesday.

On arrival, they should provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per norms. “However, passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa should wait at the airports till they get their RT-PCR results. They can leave only after testing negative,” said the circular.


