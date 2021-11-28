RT-PCR reports mandatory for people coming Kerala, Maharashtra

Bengaluru

28 November 2021 02:00 IST

Schools, colleges to be issued detailed advisory soon

In the light of the emerging new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) found in South Africa and emerging clusters in some colleges in Karnataka, the State Government has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people coming to the State from Kerala and Maharashtra.

A decision has also been taken for intensive surveillance and testing at inter-State borders of Karnataka-Kerala and Karnataka-Maharashtra.

After a two-hour-long meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Ministers and senior officials, the Government directed all college students travelling from Kerala to Karnataka and staying in college hostels to mandatorily undergo COVID-19 test again.

Advertising

Advertising

Students who came to the State from Kerala 16 days ago have to once again undergo RT-PCR test. After seven days of RT-PCR negative reports, college students staying in hostels have to mandatorily undergo another COVID-19 test, the Government said. The Government also directed officials to increase testing for medical and nursing courses students.

Advisory for colleges

Advisory would be given to educational institutions to stop conducting of seminars/workshops. The school/college managements have been told to postpone cultural programmes. The Health and Family Welfare Department would issue guidelines to schools/colleges separately.

The Chief Minister directed police and Revenue department officials to undertake active surveillance on national highways. Deputy commissioners of four border districts — Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar — have been directed to deploy staff in three shifts to monitor movement of passengers and testing.

Deputy commissioners have been told to undertake surprise visit to colleges and schools located in border areas to check arrangements made to prevent the pandemic.

Vaccination

Addressing reporters about the decisions taken at the meeting, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said two doses of COVID-19 vaccination had been made mandatory for employees working in hotels, restaraunts, cinemas, swimming pools, public libraries, zoo, and botanical gardens.

Two doses of vaccination had also been made mandatory for employees working in government offices. Arrangements would be made for vaccination drives in government offices and malls.

Wearing of masks had been made mandatory for people travelling, attending marriages and public functions. Nearly 95% of the people attending marriages were not wearing masks these days, Mr. Ashok said.

Another round of meeting would be convened to impose restrictions for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Push for booster dose

The Centre has been urged to grant permission for giving booster doses for frontline health workers in the State, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said. The Centre is expected to give permission in a week, he added, after a high-level meeting on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also instructed officials to go on an aggressive campaign to trace those who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine and cover them at the earliest.