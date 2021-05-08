RT-PCR negative verification stopped at airports

Bengaluru

08 May 2021 02:00 IST

The State Health Department that had made it mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh to possess RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hrs) has now stopped the process of verification of the the same at the airport.

The concerned airways were made responsible to ensure that those who came had a negative report and those who arrived without the report were tested at the airport to prevent further spread.

“Now, as per the ICMR’s advisory on COVID-19 testing during the second wave and considering the current situation, the process of verifying the RT-PCR negative test report for individuals arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh has been stopped. However, it is mandatory that those with COVID -19 symptoms carry an RT-PCR negative report,” stated a circular issued on Friday.

New cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 48,781 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 18,38,885. Of these, 21,376 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As many as 28,623 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 12,844,420. The State now has 5,36,641 active patients.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 30.69%.

Testing

As many as 1,58,902 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,48,157 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,67,14,702.