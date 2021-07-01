RT-PCR negative report or vaccine certificate mandatory for travellers from Kerala to Karnataka

Karnataka has made it mandatory for those coming from Kerala to produce either an RT-PCR negative report or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose, as the State has taken up special surveillance measures in the wake of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 being reported from several districts of Kerala. Karnataka has already enforced such conditions for those coming from Maharashtra.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the RT-PCR negative report should not be older than 72 hours and that vaccine certificate should indicate at least one dose of vaccination.

The deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts, which share the border, with Kerala have been instructed to deploy adequate stop at the check posts in the inter-State border. Students and others who visit Karnataka on a daily basis from Kerala for education and business are to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess a negative report.

However, an exemption has been provided to the constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below two years of age. In case of dire emergency situation like death in the family and medical requirements, the passengers shall be allowed even without these requirements after collecting their swabs along with details of identity.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada has been elevated into Category-1 district with respect to unlocking of activities as the district has shown consistent improvement in terms of test positivity rate.