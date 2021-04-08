RT-PCR negative report must to visit tourist places in Mysuru

A travel advisory has been issued to people travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru to carry an RT-PCR negative report with them in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic in the district.

However, this is only in the nature of an advisory and will come into force from April 10 and be valid till April 20. The district administration in Mysuru has appealed to the travellers to comply with the advisory and cooperate to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the rural hinterland.

The appeal comes in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri told mediapersons here on Thursday that the traffic movement from Bengaluru to Mysuru could increase in the days ahead in view of the festivals and a string of holidays next week. Hence it is an appeal to carry the RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours from the date of travel.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the district is mainly from Mysuru urban and there are fears that the people travelling to their natives places during the festival period could end up spreading the virus. As there is no closure or lockdown the onus is on the people to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour and comply with the prevailing guidelines, said Ms. Sindhuri.

However, the RT-PCR negative report is mandatory to visit places of tourist interest in Mysuru though none of these sites will be closed for the public. ‘’We will deploy over 300 home guards to carry out checks,” said Ms. Sindhuri.

The district administration has also made it mandatory to carry RT-PCR negative report at convention and party halls, cinemas, resorts and recreation clubs. Though the existing guidelines restrict the cinemas to operate at 50 per cent of the capacity, the new guidelines makes it mandatory for patrons to carry the RT-PCR negative report and this will be in force from April 10 to 20, said the Deputy Commissioner.